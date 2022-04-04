Ledyard National Bank Takes $232,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $247.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,989. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $249.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.