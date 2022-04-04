Ledyard National Bank Sells 665 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.10. 214,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,777,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.