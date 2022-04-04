Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

