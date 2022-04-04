Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.20% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,689. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

