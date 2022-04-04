Ledyard National Bank Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.79. 15,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,697. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

