Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

