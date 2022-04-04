Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LTCH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $4.18 on Friday. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Latch by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.