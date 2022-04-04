LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $77.30.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

