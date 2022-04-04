LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.00 ($79.12).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching €39.93 ($43.88). 215,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.47 ($36.78) and a twelve month high of €65.88 ($72.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.