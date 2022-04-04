Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LCI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,948. Lannett has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 26.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

