Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The company had a trading volume of 162,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,853,000 after buying an additional 229,585 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 183,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

