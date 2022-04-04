Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 815 ($10.68) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 781 ($10.23) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.87.

Lancashire stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

