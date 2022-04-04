Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

