Lake Street Capital Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $6.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of REKR stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $25.38.
About Rekor Systems (Get Rating)
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
