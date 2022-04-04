Lake Street Capital Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $6.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

