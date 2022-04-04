Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KURA. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 304,254 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.