Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 2,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,754. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

