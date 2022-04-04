Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. 70,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,130. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,056.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,817. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

