Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.10. Kopin has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kopin (Get Rating)
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kopin (KOPN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.