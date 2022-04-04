Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.10. Kopin has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.95.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

