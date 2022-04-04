Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Price Target Cut to €37.40

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to €37.40 ($41.10) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Vopak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of VOPKY remained flat at $$32.32 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $52.04.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

