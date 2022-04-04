Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Lowered to €3.40 at Barclays

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KKPNY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.57 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

