Knights Group (LON:KGH) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knights Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.95).

Get Knights Group alerts:

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.00 million and a P/E ratio of 43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 383.29. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.19 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £675,000 ($884,202.25).

Knights Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.