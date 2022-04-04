Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.33

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

