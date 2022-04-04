Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $487,020.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEYS opened at $158.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

