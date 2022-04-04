KeyCorp Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $98.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.76.

NYSE:WELL opened at $97.82 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

