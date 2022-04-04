Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,358,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 360,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $23.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03.

