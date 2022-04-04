Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,650 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.10.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

