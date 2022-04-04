Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.