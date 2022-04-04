Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $19.65 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

