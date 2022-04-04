Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,319 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

