Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms have commented on K. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $65.61 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $82,762,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.