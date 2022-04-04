Keel Point LLC Sells 9,721 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

AMJ opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

