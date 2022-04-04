Keel Point LLC Purchases 32,259 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

