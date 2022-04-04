Keel Point LLC Invests $864,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

