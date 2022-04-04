Keel Point LLC Invests $864,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000.
Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.