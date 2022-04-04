Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

