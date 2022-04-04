Keel Point LLC Buys 191 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $191.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

