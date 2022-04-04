KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.83.
KBH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 38,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,546. KB Home has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 145.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
