KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $32.74 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

