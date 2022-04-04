Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 129,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,113. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

