KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $13,235,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the period.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

