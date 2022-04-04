Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 million, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

