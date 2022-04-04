JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $434.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

NYSE:PSA opened at $396.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.04 and its 200-day moving average is $345.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $250.58 and a 12 month high of $400.45.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

