JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $434.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.
NYSE:PSA opened at $396.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.04 and its 200-day moving average is $345.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $250.58 and a 12 month high of $400.45.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

