JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $135.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.