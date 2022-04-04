JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.21 ($40.89).

RNO opened at €24.08 ($26.46) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.16 and a 200 day moving average of €30.61. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

