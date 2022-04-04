Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.