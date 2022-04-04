John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.65. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
