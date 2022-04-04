John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.65. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,079,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

