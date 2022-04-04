JMP Securities Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $45.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,989 shares of company stock valued at $544,183. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

