JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.77.

JBLU traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 178,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,349,373. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.38. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

