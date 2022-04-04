JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD opened at $20.20 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.