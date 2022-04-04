Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

