Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 889 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.